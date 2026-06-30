AI Summer School: From Experiments to AI Teammates in 30 Days
A practical session that shows leaders how to move from scattered AI experiments to working AI teammates inside one workspace in 30 days, using ClickUp's context-aware AI and a focused implementation playbook.
Thursday, July 9, 2026
12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET
Event details
We'll cover:
A clear mental model for why their AI experiments haven't stuck (context gap, not capability gap).
A 30-day implementation framework they can adapt to their team.
Concrete examples of AI teammates in action (not hypotheticals).
How Brain² and ClickUp's contextual AI layer changes what's possible vs. standalone tools.