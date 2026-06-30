Virtual event

AI Summer School: From Experiments to AI Teammates in 30 Days

A practical session that shows leaders how to move from scattered AI experiments to working AI teammates inside one workspace in 30 days, using ClickUp's context-aware AI and a focused implementation playbook.
Thursday, July 9, 2026
12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET
Event details

We'll cover:

  • A clear mental model for why their AI experiments haven't stuck (context gap, not capability gap).
  • A 30-day implementation framework they can adapt to their team.
  • Concrete examples of AI teammates in action (not hypotheticals).
  • How Brain² and ClickUp's contextual AI layer changes what's possible vs. standalone tools.
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Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP Marketing
elliot rossbach

Elliot Rossbach

Lead Ecosystem & Field Marketing Manager
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