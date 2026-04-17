An exclusive afterwork evening for networking, insights, and real conversations around AI, productivity, and modern work.
At ClickUp, we’re all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.
Join us for ClickUp on the Road — Madrid, a relaxed, in-person afterwork experience designed for professionals, founders, and decision-makers.
This is your opportunity to connect with like-minded peers while exploring how teams are transforming the way they work with AI and modern project management tools.
AI is evolving fast, and most teams are still figuring out what it actually means for the way they work.
This evening is designed for open, honest conversations—where ideas are shared, perspectives are challenged, and real experiences come to the table.
You bring your insights. We’ll bring the space.
Location: The Shed Coworking, Calle de Hermosilla, 48, 1º Derecha, Salamanca, 28001 Madrid
Time: 6:30pm
Host: Mary Bornaghi, Partner Manager