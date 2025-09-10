September 24, 6:00 PM

AI Visionaries Dinner & Engineering Showcase

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our AI leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exclusive evening as we bring together the brightest minds in AI engineering and product development for our AI Visionaries Dinner & Engineering Showcase.

On Tuesday, September 24 at 6:00 PM, a select group of guests will gather in the SF Metro Area (venue TBA) for a gourmet meal and curated networking experience with AI experts they won’t soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of something truly unique—an underground AI Visionary's event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:00 PM: Welcome and Happy Hour
7:00 PM: Group toast to productivity, followed by a hosted five-course meal

Evening Highlights

🍷 Gourmet dining
🧠 Expert panels
🤝 Elite networking with the brightest AI minds in SF
🌟 VIP access to new ClickUp AI features

Event Info

When: Tuesday, September 24 at 6:00 PM
Where: SF Metro Area – details to follow
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef’s exclusive dishes.

AI Engineering Event

See you there?

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime