5 ClickUp Features Replacing Your Entire Tech Stack

Manager, Customer Enablement at ClickUp

Elliot has spent years living inside ClickUp so you don't have to figure it out alone. He's the person who lights up when someone discovers a feature they didn't know existed, and he's made it his mission to create those moments for ClickUp users. Whether he's running live workshops, building enablement programs, or geeking out over a clever automations, Elliot brings infectious energy and a gift for making complex workflows feel surprisingly simple.