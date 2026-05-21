Virtual event

5 ClickUp Features Replacing Your Entire Tech Stack

If you use ClickUp for tasks but still jump to other tools for chat, recordings, planning, notes, and AI, this webinar is for you. Join us for a practical tour of five built in features that help teams reduce work sprawl and get more value from ClickUp.

Date: Thursday, June 4
Time: 10:00 PM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Event details

In this session, you’ll learn how to:

  • Identify five high impact ClickUp features many teams underuse
  • See how Chat, Clips, Planner, Notetaker, and Brain can work together in one connected workspace
  • Understand how reducing tool sprawl helps teams move faster with less friction
  • Learn why AI becomes more useful when your work, docs, and conversations live in one place
  • Spot practical ways to get more value from ClickUp without adding more software
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30-minute game plan

Agenda

Here's how we'll spend our time together:
Meet your host

Elliot Rossbach

Manager, Customer Enablement at ClickUp

Elliot has spent years living inside ClickUp so you don't have to figure it out alone. He's the person who lights up when someone discovers a feature they didn't know existed, and he's made it his mission to create those moments for ClickUp users. Whether he's running live workshops, building enablement programs, or geeking out over a clever automations, Elliot brings infectious energy and a gift for making complex workflows feel surprisingly simple.

elliot rossbach
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