Ninety-nine million people. That's the population covered by the COVID vaccine safety studies the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN)ran between 2021 and 2025 — spanning 24 countries and 68 simultaneous studies, coordinated by an operations team you could count on two hands.

This is the story of how GVDN — a global research network hosted at Auckland UniServices Ltd in New Zealand (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the University of Auckland) and handed a global mandate by the US CDC — rebuilt its operating layer in ClickUp, and what becomes possible when the scaffolding finally matches the ambition of the science.

GVDN was established in early 2019 with a mission to evaluate vaccine safety and effectiveness once vaccines reach communities. For a small network of researchers and collaborating institutions, spreadsheets were enough. Then COVID arrived, and so did the call.

The US CDC identified GVDN as the only network of its kind capable of launching a global project to evaluate vaccine safety and funded the Global COVID Vaccine Safety (GCoVS) project. The team went from running a handful of small projects to a global flagship project, including 68 simultaneous studies across 24 countries with 25 institutions implementing harmonized research protocols. The science was rigorous. But the operational scaffolding underneath it was being asked to carry weight it had never been designed for, taking a toll on the team holding the picture together.