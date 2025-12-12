Claude Agentic AI Review 2025 [Our Honest Thoughts]

Yes. Anthropic ships agentic AI under the Claude brand through two flagship products: Claude Code and Claude for Chrome.

Claude Code launched in March 2025 as a research preview and reached general availability by May, triggering a tenfold usage surge that pushed annualized revenue past $500 million within three months.

The Chrome extension arrived in August 2025 as a sidebar agent that books calendar slots, drafts email replies, and fills web forms without human handoffs.

Beyond standalone tools, Claude powers enterprise workflows. In October 2025 Anthropic and Salesforce launched native Slack support, letting Claude summarize channels and pull CRM data.

That same month Salesforce named Claude the core model for Agentforce, its platform serving regulated industries like finance and healthcare.