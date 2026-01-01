The #1 WorkHub Tasks Alternative

WorkHub Tasks tracks compliance. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites tasks, forms, docs, and automations so safety teams manage inspections, incidents, and certifications without switching tools.
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Built for teams that do more than track

ClickUp vs WorkHub Tasks

WorkHub Tasks specializes in compliance tracking. ClickUp handles compliance plus project execution, collaboration, and reporting in one workspace.

WorkHub Tasks

  • Compliance-focused forms and training courses
  • Limited views for task management
  • Basic automation for scheduled inspections
  • Certification tracking without broader project context
  • No native time tracking or workload planning

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for recurring inspections and workflows
  • Custom Fields for certifications, expiration dates, and compliance status
  • Native time tracking with reporting capabilities
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that WorkHub Tasks can't handle?

WorkHub Tasks excels at compliance tracking but lacks the project management depth, collaboration tools, and customization teams need to run operations end-to-end.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WorkHub Tasks

Forms & Compliance Tracking
Custom forms with conditional logic
Incident and hazard tracking
Certificate and credential tracking
Inspection scheduling with recurring tasks
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT