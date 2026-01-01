ClickUp
WorkHub Tasks
Custom forms with conditional logic
Incident and hazard tracking
Certificate and credential tracking
Inspection scheduling with recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members