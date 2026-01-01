The #1 WorkGuru Alternative

WorkGuru tracks jobs. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites tasks, time tracking, Docs, and real-time Chat so teams ship projects faster without expensive add-ons or separate tools.
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Ship projects without the price tag

ClickUp vs WorkGuru

WorkGuru gates inventory behind $300/month add-ons. ClickUp includes everything in one affordable workspace.

WorkGuru

  • Expensive pricing creates adoption barriers
  • Inventory management requires $300/month add-on
  • Limited to job tracking and basic project views
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration
  • Implementation packages cost up to $2,500 AUD

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Formula Fields calculate project costs automatically
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with WorkGuru?

ClickUp delivers task management, time tracking, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace. No expensive add-ons. No separate collaboration tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WorkGuru

Job & Project Management
Job tracking and task assignment
Real-time project updates
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Time & Cost Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Inventory & Stock Management
Multi-location inventory management
Automated reorder alerts
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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