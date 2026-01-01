ClickUp
WorkGuru
Job tracking and task assignment
Real-time project updates
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Multi-location inventory management
Automated reorder alerts
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans