ClickUp Brain provides AI writing assistance for tasks and Docs, task summarization, and AI Fields for dynamic data. AI Notetaker transcribes SyncUps and external meetings (Zoom, Teams, Meet) with 60 minutes of video recording before switching to audio. Connected Search uses AI to find information across ClickUp and connected apps like Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence, eliminating app-switching and breaking down silos.