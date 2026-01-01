ClickUp
Workerbase
Forms with conditional logic
Attach forms to assets for periodic execution
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Event-driven workflows with conditional logic
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks, views, and websites in Docs
Wikis for structured knowledge bases
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
Connected Search across ClickUp + connected apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
1,000+ app integrations (Zapier, Make, native)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members