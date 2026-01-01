The #1 Workerbase Alternative

Workerbase digitizes forms. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and dashboards so manufacturing teams execute workflows without switching platforms or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Workerbase

Workerbase digitizes checklists but leaves teams juggling separate tools for tasks, docs, and reporting. ClickUp converges it all.

Workerbase

  • Digital forms and checklists; task management requires Professional plan
  • Workflow automation locked behind Professional tier
  • Basic reporting on all plans; advanced analytics unclear
  • Multi-site support and SSO restricted to Enterprise plan
  • Essentials plan pricing and feature limits not transparent

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; event-driven workflows scale reliably
  • Real-time dashboards with KPI tracking (throughput, OEE, downtime)
  • Flexible 4-level hierarchy organizes sites, assets, and processes
  • Free Forever plan: unlimited tasks, members, Docs, Chat, 60MB storage
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Workerbase?

Workerbase digitizes forms but leaves teams switching tools for tasks, docs, and collaboration. ClickUp converges work surfaces so manufacturing teams execute end-to-end without paywalls or platform sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Workerbase

Data Collection & Forms
Forms with conditional logic
Attach forms to assets for periodic execution
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Event-driven workflows with conditional logic
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks, views, and websites in Docs
Wikis for structured knowledge bases
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
Connected Search across ClickUp + connected apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking with reporting
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations (Zapier, Make, native)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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