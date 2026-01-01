The #1 Workday Adaptive Planning Alternative

Workday plans budgets. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so finance teams model scenarios and execute plans without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Workday Adaptive Planning

Workday Adaptive Planning locks essential features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives every team member access to planning, execution, and collaboration tools on day one.

Workday Adaptive Planning

  • Separate tools for planning, execution, and communication
  • Enterprise pricing required for full feature access
  • Limited view types focused on financial reporting
  • Complex setup requiring technical expertise and training
  • Steep learning curve slows team adoption

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload for scenario modeling
  • Formula Fields and 15+ Custom Field types for financial calculations
  • Native time tracking with reporting for budget accuracy
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why finance teams choose ClickUp over Workday Adaptive Planning

ClickUp delivers planning, execution, and collaboration in one platform. Model scenarios, track budgets, and ship work without tool-switching or enterprise pricing barriers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Workday Adaptive Planning

Financial Planning & Modeling
Scenario planning with Goals
Formula Fields for calculations
Money Custom Fields
Progress Custom Fields
Task Management & Execution
Unlimited tasks
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Reporting
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view
Workload view
Custom Dashboards
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
Workflow automations
Predictive forecasting
Time Tracking & Budgets
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Integrations
ERP and GL integration
Google Workspace integration
Microsoft Office integration
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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