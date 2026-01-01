ClickUp
Workday Adaptive Planning
Scenario planning with Goals
Formula Fields for calculations
Money Custom Fields
Progress Custom Fields
Unlimited tasks
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view
Workload view
Custom Dashboards
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
Workflow automations
Predictive forecasting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
ERP and GL integration
Google Workspace integration
Microsoft Office integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan