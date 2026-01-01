ClickUp
Workato
Visual automation builder
Business user-friendly automation interface
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members