The #1 Workato Alternative

Workato orchestrates apps. ClickUp orchestrates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without iPaaS complexity or enterprise pricing.
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Built for teams, not just integrations

ClickUp vs Workato

Workato connects apps with enterprise iPaaS complexity. ClickUp connects work with intuitive automation and collaboration.

Workato

  • Separate tools required for project management and docs
  • Enterprise iPaaS complexity with steep learning curve
  • Predictable pricing but limited free tier
  • Recipe builder designed for technical integrators
  • Internet connectivity required for core features

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Business users build workflows without technical expertise
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode support
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Workato?

ClickUp combines project management, automation, and collaboration in one platform. Manage work from planning to execution without switching between integration tools and task managers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Workato

AI & Automation
Visual automation builder
Business user-friendly automation interface
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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