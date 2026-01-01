The #1 Work360 Alternative

Work360 tracks tasks. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without juggling disconnected tools or hitting storage limits.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Work360

Work360 covers the basics. ClickUp delivers the depth, flexibility, and AI-powered insights teams need to scale.

Work360

  • Basic task assignment and milestone tracking
  • Limited views and customization options
  • Manual workflows without advanced automation
  • Requires constant internet for team collaboration
  • No transparent pricing or feature tier details

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with Formula Fields and Custom Fields
  • Offline Mode keeps you productive without connectivity
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Work360

ClickUp delivers the customization, automation, and AI-powered insights Work360 can't match. See how ClickUp scales from startup to enterprise without forcing you into rigid workflows.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Work360

Tasks & Project Management
Task assignment with priorities
Real-time task tracking
Milestone tracking and management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Calendar and Table views
Collaboration & Communication
Team communication hub
File sharing and storage
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Offline Mode
Reporting & Insights
Progress reporting
Delay identification and alerts
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
Automated deadline alerts
Advanced automations (100+ triggers/actions)
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Custom statuses and workflows
Status templates
Checklist templates
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams
GitHub and GitLab
Zapier for custom workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing tiers
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