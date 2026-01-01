ClickUp
Work360
Task assignment with priorities
Real-time task tracking
Milestone tracking and management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Calendar and Table views
Team communication hub
File sharing and storage
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Offline Mode
Progress reporting
Delay identification and alerts
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Automated deadline alerts
Advanced automations (100+ triggers/actions)
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Custom statuses and workflows
Status templates
Checklist templates
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams
GitHub and GitLab
Zapier for custom workflows
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing tiers