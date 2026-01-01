The #1 WordLift Alternative

WordLift optimizes content. ClickUp ships it.

ClickUp unites editorial planning, content creation, and team collaboration so you ship faster without switching between SEO tools and project trackers.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs WordLift

WordLift optimizes for search engines. ClickUp optimizes for teams who need to plan, create, and publish content without tool sprawl.

WordLift

  • Requires WordPress or separate CMS integration
  • Limited project management; focuses on semantic markup
  • No native task assignment or editorial workflows
  • Smart Credit system gates AI features with monthly limits
  • Free plan unavailable; starts at $187/month

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Calendar, Timeline, and Table for editorial planning
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs with feedback
  • Custom Fields track SEO metrics, word counts, and performance
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with WordLift?

ClickUp consolidates content planning, creation, collaboration, and optimization in one workspace. Track editorial calendars, assign feedback on drafts, and measure performance without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WordLift

Content Creation & Optimization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and summarization
Screen recording with Clip
Tasks & Project Management
Editorial calendar with Timeline view
Task dependencies and recurring tasks
Custom Fields for SEO metrics
Multiple views (List, Board, Table, Calendar)
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
Connected Search across tools
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT