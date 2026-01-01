ClickUp
WordLift
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and summarization
Screen recording with Clip
Editorial calendar with Timeline view
Task dependencies and recurring tasks
Custom Fields for SEO metrics
Multiple views (List, Board, Table, Calendar)
Workload view for team capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments and @mentions
Whiteboards for brainstorming
SyncUps for video meetings
Connected Search across tools
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan