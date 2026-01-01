ClickUp
WoodWing Scienta
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Link Docs directly to tasks
Table of contents
Version history and comparison
Unlimited tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Task management with workflows
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Unlimited Forms
15+ Custom Field types
AI writing assistant
100+ automations
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Whiteboards
Custom Dashboards
Workload view
Unlimited members
Unlimited workspaces
Single Sign-On (SSO)