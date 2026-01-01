The #1 WoodWing Scienta Alternative

WoodWing Scienta stores knowledge. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites documentation with task execution, dependencies, and automation so teams move from process docs to shipped work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs WoodWing Scienta

WoodWing Scienta documents processes. ClickUp connects those processes to tasks, timelines, and team execution in one workspace.

WoodWing Scienta

  • Knowledge base focused on documentation storage
  • Limited to 1 workspace and 5 forms on Standard plan
  • Task management only on Professional and Enterprise tiers
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Separate tools needed for project execution and team chat

ClickUp

  • Native Docs link directly to tasks with dependencies and workflows
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for execution
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations route work through approval processes
  • Real-time Chat, Whiteboards, and SyncUps for collaboration
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Why teams choose ClickUp over WoodWing Scienta

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, dependencies, automations, and 15+ views. Track progress from process docs to shipped work in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WoodWing Scienta

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Link Docs directly to tasks
Table of contents
Version history and comparison
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Task management with workflows
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Forms & Data Collection
Unlimited Forms
15+ Custom Field types
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
100+ automations
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Whiteboards
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members
Unlimited workspaces
Single Sign-On (SSO)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT