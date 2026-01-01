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WIZZCAD
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Electronic Document Management (EDM) system
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Connected Search across all documents and tasks
Search within WIZZCAD platform only
Task dependencies and critical path tracking
Available through Field Management module
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
2D and 3D operations tracking
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Available in Operations & Maintenance module
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Fields for project tracking
Custom solution development available
Offline Mode for field teams without internet
Web-based platform requires network connectivity
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Mobile-enabled platform
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments for action items
Collaborative platform with stakeholder communication
SyncUps for video meetings
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for labor compliance
Time reporting and labor cost tracking
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Custom pricing based on project specifications
Transparent pricing tiers
Custom pricing; contact for quote