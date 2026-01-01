The #1 WIZZCAD Alternative

WIZZCAD manages construction docs. ClickUp builds projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, timelines, docs, and field collaboration so construction teams execute faster without learning curves or network dependency.
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ClickUp vs WIZZCAD

WIZZCAD specializes in document management for construction. ClickUp connects planning, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

WIZZCAD

  • Separate modules for EDM, field management, and BIM
  • Web-based platform requires stable network connectivity
  • Steep learning curve; requires multiple lessons and tutorials
  • Custom pricing based on project specifications
  • Specialized for construction document workflows

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • Offline Mode keeps field teams productive without internet
  • Intuitive List and Board views; teams start in minutes
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Table views for project tracking
  • Native time tracking with reporting for labor management
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with WIZZCAD?

ClickUp combines project execution, document collaboration, and field coordination in one platform. Manage construction workflows without network dependency or complex training.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WIZZCAD

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Electronic Document Management (EDM) system
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Connected Search across all documents and tasks
Search within WIZZCAD platform only
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and critical path tracking
Available through Field Management module
Timeline (Gantt) view for project scheduling
2D and 3D operations tracking
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Available in Operations & Maintenance module
Workload view for team capacity planning
Custom Fields for project tracking
Custom solution development available
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode for field teams without internet
Web-based platform requires network connectivity
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Mobile-enabled platform
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments for action items
Collaborative platform with stakeholder communication
SyncUps for video meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for labor compliance
Time reporting and labor cost tracking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
100+ automation triggers and actions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Custom pricing based on project specifications
Transparent pricing tiers
Custom pricing; contact for quote
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT