ClickUp
Wix
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
Time reporting and analytics
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multiple views (15+ types)
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan