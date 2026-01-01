The #1 Wix Alternative

Wix builds websites. ClickUp builds businesses.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute strategy without switching between disconnected tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Work that scales with you

ClickUp vs Wix

Wix creates beautiful sites but leaves project execution, team collaboration, and workflow automation to other platforms.

Wix

  • Website builder focused on design and content
  • No native project management or task tracking
  • Limited workflow automations for site visitors only
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration
  • No goal tracking or strategic planning features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Goals that link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when work lives in one place?

Wix creates websites. ClickUp manages the projects, teams, and workflows that bring those sites to life—all without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Wix

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time reporting and analytics
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
Goals & Strategic Planning
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multiple views (15+ types)
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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