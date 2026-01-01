The #1 WHSuites Alternative

WHSuites manages work. ClickUp unifies it.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals into one workspace so teams stop juggling modules and start shipping faster.
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Work without the module maze

ClickUp vs WHSuites

WHSuites splits work across separate modules. ClickUp connects everything in one workspace so teams collaborate without switching.

WHSuites

  • Separate modules for Work Management, Sales CRM, and Dev
  • Limited views focused on lists and pipelines
  • Time tracking requires Work Management module
  • Basic workflow automation across modules
  • Module-based pricing increases costs as teams grow

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over WHSuites

ClickUp unifies project tracking, sales pipelines, and team collaboration in one workspace. Automate workflows, track time, and visualize work without switching modules.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WHSuites

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Milestone tracking
Resource allocation and workload management
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting for billing
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automation
Custom automations without coding
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
AI meeting notes
CRM & Sales Management
Contact and lead management
Pipeline management
Email integration
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields
Custom statuses
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited users
Unified workspace without module fees
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