ClickUp
WHSuites
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Milestone tracking
Resource allocation and workload management
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting for billing
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Workflow automation
Custom automations without coding
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
AI meeting notes
Contact and lead management
Pipeline management
Email integration
Custom Fields
Custom statuses
Custom Dashboards
Free plan with unlimited users
Unified workspace without module fees