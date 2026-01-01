The #1 Whoz Alternative

Whoz staffs projects. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams plan resources and deliver work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Whoz

Whoz optimizes resource allocation. ClickUp connects planning to execution so teams deliver faster.

Whoz

  • Focused on resource planning and talent matching
  • Requires separate tools for task execution and collaboration
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Steep learning curve for advanced use cases
  • Designed primarily for professional services staffing

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows
  • Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Whoz?

ClickUp connects resource planning to task execution with native Docs, Chat, Goals, and 15+ views. Automate workflows, track time, and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Whoz

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom task statuses
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Assigned comments
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Customization
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Offline & Mobile
Offline Mode
Pricing
Free Forever plan
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT