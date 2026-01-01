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Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Assigned comments
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types
Formula Fields for calculations
Offline Mode
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