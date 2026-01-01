ClickUp
Wequity
AI-powered questionnaire pre-filling
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across tools
100+ workflow automations
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base management
Proofing for annotating files
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
1,000+ app integrations
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan