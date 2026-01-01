The #1 Wequity Alternative

Wequity fills forms. ClickUp runs the whole operation.

ClickUp unites compliance tasks, knowledge bases, team collaboration, and AI-powered workflows so disclosure teams ship faster without switching between specialized tools.
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Built for teams, not just questionnaires

ClickUp vs Wequity

Wequity automates disclosure forms but leaves project management, collaboration, and cross-functional workflows to other tools. ClickUp brings it all together.

Wequity

  • AI pre-fills questionnaires but lacks task management depth
  • Specialized for disclosure forms; requires separate PM tools
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams
  • Pricing based on question volume; costs scale with usage

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for compliance tracking
  • Native time tracking with reporting for audit trails
  • 100+ automations to streamline disclosure workflows
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and external tools like Google Drive
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Why compliance teams choose ClickUp over Wequity

Wequity automates questionnaire completion. ClickUp manages the entire compliance lifecycle with tasks, docs, goals, and team collaboration in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Wequity

AI & Automation
AI-powered questionnaire pre-filling
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across tools
100+ workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base management
Proofing for annotating files
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT