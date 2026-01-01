ClickUp
WePlan
Task management with statuses, dependencies, and recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Subtasks and checklists
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for FTE, skills, and utilization tracking
Scenario planning with version control
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Overtime and cost tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with task linking and progress rollup
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members