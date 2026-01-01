The #1 WePlan Alternative

WePlan plans workforce. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute plans without switching between spreadsheets and project tools.
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Execute plans, not just build them

ClickUp vs WePlan

WePlan calculates capacity. ClickUp turns capacity into shipped work with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration.

WePlan

  • Workforce planning calculations without execution tools
  • Requires separate tools for task management and collaboration
  • Limited automation for planning workflows
  • Focused on FTE analysis, not day-to-day work delivery
  • Pricing not transparent; enterprise-focused

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive planning work
  • Timeline and Workload views for capacity allocation
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over WePlan

WePlan optimizes workforce numbers. ClickUp connects planning to execution with tasks, automations, and real-time visibility so teams deliver results.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WePlan

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses, dependencies, and recurring tasks
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Subtasks and checklists
Workforce Planning & Capacity
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for FTE, skills, and utilization tracking
Scenario planning with version control
Time Tracking & Cost Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Overtime and cost tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with task linking and progress rollup
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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