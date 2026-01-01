ClickUp
Webmecanik Pipeline
Visual pipeline with custom stages
Opportunity tracking and forecasting
Contact and company management
Activity calendar and task scheduling
Task dependencies and project planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Client collaboration with guest access
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode