The #1 Webmecanik Pipeline Alternative

Webmecanik Pipeline tracks deals. ClickUp closes them.

ClickUp unites pipeline management, client projects, and team collaboration so sales teams close deals faster without switching between CRM and work tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Close deals and deliver projects in one workspace

ClickUp vs Webmecanik Pipeline

Webmecanik Pipeline manages your sales funnel. ClickUp connects pipeline to delivery so teams close deals and execute client work without tool-switching.

Webmecanik Pipeline

  • Sales pipeline and contact management only
  • Limited views for visualizing opportunities
  • Basic custom fields for contact data
  • Manual activity tracking and updates
  • Paid plans required for marketing automation integration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Custom Fields for Phone, Email, Money, and Progress tracking
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual pipeline updates
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Webmecanik Pipeline

ClickUp connects sales pipeline to project delivery with native tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking. Manage opportunities, close deals, and execute client work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Webmecanik Pipeline

Sales Pipeline Management
Visual pipeline with custom stages
Opportunity tracking and forecasting
Contact and company management
Activity calendar and task scheduling
Project Execution & Client Delivery
Task dependencies and project planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Client collaboration with guest access
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT