ClickUp
WebCenter Enterprise
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for external agencies
Custom approval workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task dependencies
Custom statuses
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ integrations via native connections, Zapier, and API
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Works offline with automatic sync
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members