The #1 WebCenter Enterprise Alternative

WebCenter manages packaging. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, proofing, and approvals so packaging teams collaborate in real time without enterprise complexity or integration overhead.
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Ship packaging faster with less friction

ClickUp vs WebCenter Enterprise

WebCenter requires custom integrations and enterprise IT support. ClickUp works out of the box for cross-functional teams.

WebCenter Enterprise

  • Separate systems for content, artwork, and collaboration
  • Requires custom integrations with ERP, PLM, and DAM
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Limited external agency workflow without full access
  • Dependent on internet for syncing and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs directly
  • Custom approval workflows with 100+ automations
  • Flexible guest permissions for agency collaboration
  • Works offline with automatic sync when reconnected
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with WebCenter?

ClickUp brings packaging workflows, proofing, approvals, and team collaboration into one platform. No custom integrations or enterprise IT required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WebCenter Enterprise

Collaboration & Proofing
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions for external agencies
Workflow & Approvals
Custom approval workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task dependencies
Custom statuses
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations & Connectivity
1,000+ integrations via native connections, Zapier, and API
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Works offline with automatic sync
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT