ClickUp
Waybook
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Video and image embeds
Connected Search across all content
Offline Mode for docs and notes
Native task management with dependencies
Checklists only; no native task management
15+ view types
Document views only
Custom Fields with Formula support
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI content writer available
100+ automation triggers and actions
Zapier integration only
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Waybook Record tool available
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Paid plans only