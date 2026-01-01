The #1 Waybook Alternative

Waybook documents processes. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites SOPs, tasks, and automation so teams follow processes and ship work without switching tools or syncing issues.
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ClickUp vs Waybook

Waybook stores your playbooks. ClickUp connects them to tasks, deadlines, and team workflows so documentation drives execution.

Waybook

  • Separate knowledge base; no native task management
  • Manual process execution; no task linking or dependencies
  • Requires constant internet for team workspace access
  • Limited to document views and checklists
  • Basic workflow support without advanced automation

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Link SOPs directly to tasks with dependencies and automations
  • Offline Mode syncs work automatically when reconnected
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations and Formula Fields for complex workflows
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Waybook

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration. Build SOPs that drive work instead of just describing it.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Waybook

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Video and image embeds
Connected Search across all content
Offline Mode for docs and notes
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Checklists only; no native task management
15+ view types
Document views only
Custom Fields with Formula support
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI content writer available
100+ automation triggers and actions
Zapier integration only
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Waybook Record tool available
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Paid plans only
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