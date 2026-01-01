ClickUp
Way We Do
Interactive step-by-step workflows
Recurring task automation
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Automatic compliance tracking
Evidence submission tracking
Custom approval workflows
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Custom Dashboards
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Rich media embedding
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Free Forever plan