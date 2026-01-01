The #1 Way We Do Alternative

Way We Do documents procedures. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so teams move from documented process to completed work without switching tools.
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Turn procedures into progress

ClickUp vs Way We Do

Way We Do stores procedures. ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration.

Way We Do

  • Procedures stored separately from daily task execution
  • Workflow activation requires manual setup and monitoring
  • Limited task management beyond checklist completion
  • Collaboration happens outside core procedure workflows
  • Reporting focuses on procedure acceptance, not work outcomes

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations enforce workflows and compliance steps
  • Custom Fields track evidence, approvals, and completion
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Dashboards show completion rates and adherence across procedures
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Way We Do?

ClickUp connects procedure documentation to task execution, automations, and team collaboration so work gets done consistently without switching between tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Way We Do

Process Management
Interactive step-by-step workflows
Recurring task automation
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Compliance & Audit Trails
Automatic compliance tracking
Evidence submission tracking
Custom approval workflows
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI-powered search across connected apps
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Custom Dashboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Rich media embedding
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT