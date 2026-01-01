ClickUp
WATI
Real-time Chat
Omnichannel inbox (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, SMS)
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording with annotations
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Advanced workflow automations (100+ triggers/actions)
No-code chatbots
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited users