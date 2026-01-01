The #1 WATI Alternative

WATI sends messages. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams execute campaigns, track progress, and collaborate without switching between messaging tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs WATI

WATI focuses on WhatsApp messaging. ClickUp connects communication to execution so marketing and operations teams deliver results in one workspace.

WATI

  • WhatsApp-focused messaging with limited project management
  • No native time tracking; requires manual tracking or integrations
  • Basic inbox views without advanced project visualization
  • Rule-based automations limited to messaging workflows
  • Team collaboration requires separate accounts for personal and shared work

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one platform
  • Native time tracking with reporting for campaign execution
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for project planning
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows and follow-ups
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration without friction
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with WATI?

ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one workspace. Automate workflows, track time, and visualize progress without performance issues or tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

WATI

Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Omnichannel inbox (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, SMS)
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording with annotations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Advanced workflow automations (100+ triggers/actions)
No-code chatbots
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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