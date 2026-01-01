ClickUp
Vtiger CRM
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Native time tracking
Requires third-party integrations
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Real-time Chat
Live Web Chat requires One Professional plan
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistance
Connected Search
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Goal tracking with task linking
Sales forecasting
Free plan with unlimited members
Storage on free plan
Storage limits not specified for free plan