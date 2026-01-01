The #1 Vtiger CRM Alternative

Vtiger tracks contacts. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between CRM and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Vtiger CRM

Vtiger focuses on CRM workflows. ClickUp connects customer data to project execution so teams ship without tool sprawl.

Vtiger CRM

  • CRM-focused with limited project management depth
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Fewer specialized views for project planning
  • Process Designer only on Professional plan and above
  • Free plan caps at 1,000 emails per month

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited automations on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Vtiger CRM

ClickUp consolidates CRM, project management, and collaboration so teams execute customer work without switching tools or losing context.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Vtiger CRM

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Requires third-party integrations
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Live Web Chat requires One Professional plan
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search
Autopilot Agents
Workflow automations
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Sales forecasting
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited members
Storage on free plan
Storage limits not specified for free plan
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