ClickUp
vtenext
Workflow automation
Visual automation builder
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Customizable CRM
Pipeline views
Lead management
Native time tracking
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistance
Connected Search
AI Notetaker
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking
Third-party integrations
Offline Mode
Free plan with unlimited users
Transparent pricing