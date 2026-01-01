The #1 vtenext Alternative

vtenext manages processes. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between CRM modules and project tools.
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ClickUp vs vtenext

vtenext's BPMN engine and modular CRM create steep learning curves. ClickUp gives you intuitive workflows from day one.

vtenext

  • Separate modules for marketing, sales, and service
  • BPMN process design requires technical expertise
  • Custom pricing based on users, algorithms, and integrations
  • Limited views compared to specialized PM platforms
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; 100 executions on Free
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over vtenext

ClickUp delivers process automation, CRM flexibility, and project execution in one intuitive platform. No BPMN expertise required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

vtenext

Process Automation
Workflow automation
Visual automation builder
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
CRM & Sales Management
Customizable CRM
Pipeline views
Lead management
Native time tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
Connected Search
AI Notetaker
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking
Integrations
Third-party integrations
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
Transparent pricing
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