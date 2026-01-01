ClickUp
VT Writer
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance and content generation
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Microsoft Word integration
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan