ClickUp
Vsimple
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom task statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
Connected Search across workspace
No-code automation builder
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Full-featured mobile app
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Self-service setup