ClickUp
VSight Workflow
Digital checklists and templates
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and schedules
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Digital signature capture
Assigned comments for approvals
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Web, desktop, and mobile apps
Smart glasses support
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan