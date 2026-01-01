The #1 Voiro Alternative

Voiro tracks revenue. ClickUp builds the campaigns.

ClickUp unites campaign planning, creative proofing, billing workflows, and real-time collaboration so ad ops teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Voiro

Voiro specializes in revenue reconciliation. ClickUp handles the full campaign lifecycle—from brief to billing—in one workspace.

Voiro

  • Specialized revenue reconciliation and billing platform
  • Limited campaign planning and creative collaboration tools
  • Requires separate tools for docs, chat, and project tracking
  • Focused on finance and ad ops; less support for creative teams
  • No native task management or dependency tracking

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for campaign planning
  • Proofing to annotate creative assets with feedback
  • Custom Fields and Formula Fields for billing status tracking
  • 100+ automations to trigger alerts and update workflows
  • Timeline views and dependencies for campaign delivery
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Voiro?

ClickUp brings campaign planning, creative reviews, delivery tracking, and billing workflows into one workspace. Automate alerts, track progress in real time, and collaborate without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Voiro

Campaign Management
Task dependencies and Timeline (Gantt) views
Custom statuses for campaign workflows
Recurring tasks for ongoing campaigns
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Creative Review
Real-time Chat for team communication
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Collaborative Docs for campaign briefs
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Revenue & Billing Tracking
Custom Fields for billing status and revenue tracking
Formula Fields for revenue calculations
Dashboards with live revenue and delivery metrics
Native time tracking with reporting
Automation & Alerts
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom automations for billing alerts
AI Features
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive file attachments
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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