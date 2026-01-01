ClickUp
Voiro
Task dependencies and Timeline (Gantt) views
Custom statuses for campaign workflows
Recurring tasks for ongoing campaigns
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat for team communication
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Collaborative Docs for campaign briefs
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Custom Fields for billing status and revenue tracking
Formula Fields for revenue calculations
Dashboards with live revenue and delivery metrics
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom automations for billing alerts
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive file attachments
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members