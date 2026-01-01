ClickUp
VOGSY
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Calendar view
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Custom Fields
Custom statuses
Formula Fields for calculations
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Native integrations
Accounting tool integrations
Free Forever plan
Integration fees