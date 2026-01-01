The #1 VOGSY Alternative

VOGSY tracks projects. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites tasks, time tracking, Docs, and Dashboards so professional services teams execute faster without juggling multiple tools or currencies.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for delivery, not just tracking

ClickUp vs VOGSY

VOGSY manages multi-entity accounting but forces teams into separate tools for execution. ClickUp converges work surfaces so you deliver projects without switching apps.

VOGSY

  • Separate tools required for collaboration and execution
  • Time tracking focused on invoicing, not delivery visibility
  • Limited views for project planning and resource allocation
  • Manual workflows across accounting integrations
  • $100/month per integration adds up fast

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Table, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over VOGSY

VOGSY excels at multi-entity accounting but lacks the execution tools teams need daily. ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and visibility in one platform so you ship work faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

VOGSY

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Subtasks and checklists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Calendar view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields
Custom statuses
Formula Fields for calculations
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Native integrations
Accounting tool integrations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Integration fees
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT