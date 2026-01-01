ClickUp
Vodex
AI voice agents for calls
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, task summaries, search)
Workflow automations (100+ triggers/actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments
Custom Dashboards
Basic analytics on Standard plan and above
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations
CRM integrations (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
10 minutes total (2 min per call limit)