The #1 Vodex Alternative

Vodex automates calls. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without juggling disconnected tools for voice, project tracking, and collaboration.
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ClickUp vs Vodex

Vodex handles voice calls. ClickUp handles the entire workflow from planning to delivery.

Vodex

  • Voice call automation only; no task management
  • Limited to outbound and inbound call workflows
  • No native project tracking or collaboration tools
  • Requires separate platforms for planning and execution
  • Free plan caps at 10 minutes with 2-minute call limits

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond voice calls
  • Native time tracking with reporting across all work
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Vodex?

Vodex automates voice interactions. ClickUp automates entire workflows with tasks, docs, goals, and 100+ integrations so teams plan, execute, and track progress in one place.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Vodex

AI & Automation
AI voice agents for calls
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, task summaries, search)
Workflow automations (100+ triggers/actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Basic analytics on Standard plan and above
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations
CRM integrations (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
10 minutes total (2 min per call limit)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT