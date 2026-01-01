ClickUp
VKS
Collaborative Docs with rich media
Version control and change history
Approval workflows for documentation
Doc templates for standardization
Connected Search across all content
Link documentation directly to tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Board, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Assigned comments with action items
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users