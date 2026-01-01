The #1 VKS Alternative

VKS documents work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites work instructions, task execution, and team collaboration so manufacturing teams ship faster without switching between documentation and delivery tools.
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ClickUp vs VKS

VKS specializes in digital work instructions. ClickUp connects documentation to execution, collaboration, and reporting in one workspace.

VKS

  • Separate authoring tools for creating work instructions
  • Documentation lives apart from task execution and collaboration
  • Paid licenses required for advanced features and team collaboration
  • Limited views focused on instruction delivery
  • Basic workflow automation capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Link work instructions directly to tasks with automatic progress tracking
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for production planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from VKS?

VKS excels at digital work instructions but requires separate tools for execution, collaboration, and reporting. ClickUp connects documentation to delivery so teams work faster with fewer tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

VKS

Documentation & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich media
Version control and change history
Approval workflows for documentation
Doc templates for standardization
Connected Search across all content
Tasks & Project Management
Link documentation directly to tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Board, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Assigned comments with action items
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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