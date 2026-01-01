The #1 Vivantio Alternative

Vivantio manages tickets. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites service desk, knowledge base, project management, and team collaboration so IT and service teams deliver faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for teams that do more than tickets

ClickUp vs Vivantio

Vivantio locks ITSM features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives every team the tools to manage work, track time, and collaborate without per-user fees.

Vivantio

  • ITSM-focused with separate modules for tickets and assets
  • Named or concurrent licensing with volume discounts
  • Time tracking requires manual start/stop
  • Workflow designer for multi-step processes
  • Limited views optimized for service desk

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations for workflows and escalations
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Vivantio?

ClickUp consolidates service desk, project management, knowledge base, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate workflows, track time, and connect strategy to execution without enterprise pricing.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Vivantio

ITSM & Service Management
Custom ticket types with unlimited configurations
SLA tracking with milestone configuration
ITIL4-aligned processes (Incident, Problem, Change)
Asset management & CMDB
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Integrations & Offline Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, etc.)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
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