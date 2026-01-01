ClickUp
Vivantio
Custom ticket types with unlimited configurations
SLA tracking with milestone configuration
ITIL4-aligned processes (Incident, Problem, Change)
Asset management & CMDB
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, etc.)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest access for client collaboration