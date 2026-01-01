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VisiRule
Visual workflow mapping
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom statuses and workflows
Formula Fields for calculations
Task execution and tracking
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Proofing and annotations
Screen recording
Workflow automations
AI writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Offline Mode
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Native integrations
Free Forever plan