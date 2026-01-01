The #1 Visiativ Chatbot Alternative

Chatbots answer questions. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites IT support tasks, knowledge base Docs, real-time Chat, and 100+ automations so teams resolve issues faster without switching between chatbot interfaces and ticketing systems.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Support teams need more than automated responses

ClickUp vs Visiativ Chatbot

Chatbots deflect tickets but can't manage the work behind them. ClickUp connects support requests to task execution, team collaboration, and knowledge management in one workspace.

Visiativ Chatbot

  • Chatbot interface for IT support queries only
  • Limited to FAQ automation and ticket deflection
  • No task management or team collaboration tools
  • Requires separate systems for work execution
  • Pricing not publicly available

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and escalation
  • Native time tracking with workload visibility
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Visiativ Chatbot?

ClickUp gives IT teams task management, knowledge bases, automations, and real-time collaboration. Visiativ Chatbot handles support conversations but can't execute the work behind them.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Visiativ Chatbot

AI & Automation
AI-powered chatbot for IT support
ClickUp Brain: AI assistant across tasks, Docs, and Chat
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for routine support processes
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Knowledge base integration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps: browser-based video meetings
Clip: screen recording with annotations
Multi-channel support deployment
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Analytics dashboard for chatbot performance
Workload view for team capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT