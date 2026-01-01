ClickUp
Visiativ Chatbot
AI-powered chatbot for IT support
ClickUp Brain: AI assistant across tasks, Docs, and Chat
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for routine support processes
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Knowledge base integration
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps: browser-based video meetings
Clip: screen recording with annotations
Multi-channel support deployment
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Analytics dashboard for chatbot performance
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members