The #1 VirtualSpace Alternative

VirtualSpace organizes work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs VirtualSpace

VirtualSpace offers basic collaboration, but teams need execution power. ClickUp delivers advanced project management without the limitations.

VirtualSpace

  • Basic project management with limited views
  • Workflow automations coming soon (not available yet)
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • No goal tracking or progress rollup
  • Forms and insights dashboard still upcoming

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with VirtualSpace?

VirtualSpace covers collaboration basics, but ClickUp delivers advanced project management, native time tracking, Goals, and 100+ automations. Scale from startup to enterprise without hitting feature walls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

VirtualSpace

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking
Goals linked to tasks
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automations
Conditional logic in automations
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Connected Search
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages
SyncUps (video meetings)
Forms & Data Collection
Forms
Customization
Custom Fields
Custom statuses
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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