ClickUp
Viridem
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version control and history
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
File attachments on tasks and comments
Task management with custom statuses
Document routing only
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Approval workflows with custom routing
Invoice and requisition approvals
100+ automation triggers and actions
Document-focused workflows only
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals and reporting
Custom Dashboards with charts and reports
Export to Excel or Power BI
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
1,000+ app integrations via Zapier
ERP-focused integrations
Microsoft Dynamics and SAP connectors
Native ERP connectors
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Contact for pricing