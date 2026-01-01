The #1 Viridem Alternative

Viridem archives documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, approvals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between document systems and project tools.
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Trusted by the best
Built for execution, not just storage

ClickUp vs Viridem

Viridem stores and routes documents. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, workflows, and team collaboration in one workspace.

Viridem

  • Document management system without native task execution
  • Approval routing focused on invoice and requisition processing
  • No built-in time tracking or project views
  • Limited to document-centric workflows
  • Pricing requires contact for quote

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Approval workflows with custom statuses and 100+ automations
  • Time tracking with reporting built into tasks
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Viridem

ClickUp connects document management to task execution, approvals, and team collaboration so work moves from intake to completion in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Viridem

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version control and history
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
File attachments on tasks and comments
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Document routing only
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Workflow Automation
Approval workflows with custom routing
Invoice and requisition approvals
100+ automation triggers and actions
Document-focused workflows only
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals and reporting
Custom Dashboards with charts and reports
Export to Excel or Power BI
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations via Zapier
ERP-focused integrations
Microsoft Dynamics and SAP connectors
Native ERP connectors
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Contact for pricing
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