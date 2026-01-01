ClickUp
VidGuide
Screen recording with Clip
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Proofing for annotating videos and images
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Task and checklist templates
Automations for workflow triggers
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual planning
Granular permissions and guest access
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
ClickUp Brain for AI assistance
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan