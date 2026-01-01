The #1 VidGuide Alternative

VidGuide records SOPs. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, video recording, and team workflows so you document processes and execute them—without switching tools or losing context.
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ClickUp vs VidGuide

VidGuide captures video SOPs. ClickUp turns documentation into execution with tasks, automations, and team collaboration in one workspace.

VidGuide

  • Video SOP recording for process documentation
  • Organized library for categorizing training videos
  • Secure sharing to distribute SOPs to team members
  • Onboarding workflows for new hire training
  • Limited to video documentation without task execution

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for knowledge sharing
  • Clip screen recording built into tasks and workflows
  • Task templates and checklist templates for repeatable processes
  • Assign work with dependencies, due dates, and automated reminders
  • Track team capacity with Workload view and custom statuses
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over VidGuide

VidGuide documents how work should be done. ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, automations, and collaboration—so teams don't just record processes, they run them.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

VidGuide

Content Creation & Documentation
Screen recording with Clip
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Proofing for annotating videos and images
Tasks & Workflow Execution
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Task and checklist templates
Automations for workflow triggers
Team Collaboration
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Whiteboards for visual planning
Granular permissions and guest access
Views & Reporting
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
AI & Search
ClickUp Brain for AI assistance
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
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