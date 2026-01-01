ClickUp
VideoGen
AI video generation from text
Screen recording and video capture
Annotate videos, images, and PDFs with Proofing
One-click video translation and localization
Task management with custom statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for regular content production
Workload view for team capacity planning
Real-time Chat for team communication
Collaborative Docs for scripts and briefs
Whiteboards for visual brainstorming
Assigned comments with @mentions
Team Workspaces with centralized billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress tracking
AI writing assistance for scripts and briefs
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Native Zoom integration for meetings
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Browser-based platform; no installation required