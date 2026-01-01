ClickUp
viaSocket
Automations
Conditional logic and branching
Custom JavaScript functions
Visual automation builder
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload capacity planning
Multiple task assignees
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Performance metrics and analytics
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance
AI Agents
AI Notetaker
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Flexible guest permissions
Team Workspaces
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan