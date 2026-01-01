The #1 viaSocket Alternative

viaSocket automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs viaSocket

viaSocket automates workflows but can't manage the work itself. ClickUp combines automation with execution so teams stay aligned.

viaSocket

  • Workflow automation without task management
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Limited views for project visibility
  • Automation-focused with basic task features
  • Requires paid plans for team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations with advanced task relationships
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over viaSocket

ClickUp combines automation with execution so you can plan, track, and ship work without switching between tools or hitting storage limits.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

viaSocket

Workflow Building & Automation
Automations
Conditional logic and branching
Custom JavaScript functions
Visual automation builder
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload capacity planning
Multiple task assignees
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Performance metrics and analytics
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI Agents
AI Notetaker
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Collaboration & Access
Flexible guest permissions
Team Workspaces
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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