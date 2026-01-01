ClickUp
ViaSay
Conversational AI chatbots
ClickUp Brain (AI assistant across tasks, docs, and knowledge)
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp and connected apps)
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members