The #1 ViaSay Alternative

ViaSay automates chats. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams handle customer requests and internal workflows without switching between chatbots and project tools.
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Automate beyond conversations

ClickUp vs ViaSay

ViaSay handles customer service chats. ClickUp handles the entire workflow—from intake to delivery.

ViaSay

  • Conversational AI chatbots for customer service
  • Workflow automation focused on chat interactions
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Requires integration for task tracking
  • Pricing not transparent for full platform access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers for multi-step workflows
  • Native time tracking and workload management
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with ViaSay?

ClickUp automates customer requests AND the work behind them. Track tasks, collaborate in Docs, manage workloads, and connect everything with 100+ automations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ViaSay

AI & Automation
Conversational AI chatbots
ClickUp Brain (AI assistant across tasks, docs, and knowledge)
Workflow automation (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp and connected apps)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT