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Verint Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI content summarization and generation
Wikis for structured documentation
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Screen recording (Clip)
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan with unlimited users