The #1 Vanillasoft Alternative

Vanillasoft dials leads. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites lead routing, pipeline tracking, and team collaboration so sales teams convert faster without juggling dialers, spreadsheets, and Slack.
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Close more deals with less chaos

ClickUp vs Vanillasoft

Vanillasoft automates calls but leaves pipeline management, team collaboration, and reporting scattered across tools.

Vanillasoft

  • Dialer-first platform; CRM features require external integrations
  • No native Docs or Chat; team collaboration happens elsewhere
  • Limited automation outside call routing and dispositions
  • Reporting focused on call metrics, not full pipeline visibility
  • Requires internet connectivity for core features

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for deal collaboration
  • 100+ automations to route leads and update pipeline stages
  • Real-time Dashboards with agent metrics and campaign ROI
  • Offline Mode for field sales teams
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Vanillasoft?

ClickUp replaces your dialer, CRM, project tracker, and team chat with one customizable workspace. Automate lead routing, track pipeline stages, and coach agents without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Vanillasoft

Lead Management & CRM
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Lead prioritization and routing
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Task dependencies and relationships
Communication & Dialing
Built-in VoIP dialer
Real-time Chat
Email integration
SMS automation
Collaboration & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Call scripts and guided workflows
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Call recording and transcription
Formula Fields for calculations
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Views & Flexibility
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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