ClickUp
Vanillasoft
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Lead prioritization and routing
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Task dependencies and relationships
Built-in VoIP dialer
Real-time Chat
Email integration
SMS automation
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Call scripts and guided workflows
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Call recording and transcription
Formula Fields for calculations
AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan