ClickUp
Vani
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Infinite canvas workspace
Real-time cursors and collaboration
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards