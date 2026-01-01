The #1 Vani Alternative

Vani draws ideas. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites visual collaboration, structured tasks, docs, and time tracking so teams move from brainstorm to delivery without switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs Vani

Vani offers infinite canvas collaboration. ClickUp adds task management, time tracking, and execution tools so ideas become shipped work.

Vani

  • Infinite canvas for visual collaboration only
  • No native task management or time tracking
  • Limited to canvas-based views and frames
  • Separate tools required for docs, chat, and project tracking
  • Basic templates and kits; no workflow automation

ClickUp

  • Visual Whiteboards plus structured tasks with dependencies
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views: List, Board, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map
  • Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Vani?

Vani excels at visual collaboration. ClickUp adds task execution, time tracking, and automation so teams brainstorm and ship without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Vani

Visual Collaboration
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Infinite canvas workspace
Real-time cursors and collaboration
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Recurring tasks
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Embed tasks in Docs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Communication & Meetings
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Goals & Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT