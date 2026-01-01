ClickUp
VAIL-Flow
Automated task routing and approvals
Custom workflow templates
Task dependencies and blocking relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and wikis
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assigned comments and action items
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
1,000+ integrations via native apps and Zapier
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members