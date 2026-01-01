The #1 Ushur Alternative

Ushur automates requests. ClickUp unites your work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals into one workspace so teams collaborate without switching between specialized tools.
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ClickUp vs Ushur

Ushur specializes in customer engagement automation for regulated industries. ClickUp unifies project management, collaboration, and AI for teams of any size.

Ushur

  • Specialized for regulated industries (healthcare, insurance, financial services)
  • Focused on customer engagement and service request automation
  • Requires enterprise-scale deployment for full value
  • Limited project management and team collaboration features
  • Pricing designed for large enterprise budgets

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over specialized automation platforms

ClickUp unifies tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams collaborate and automate work without managing multiple specialized tools or enterprise-only pricing.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Ushur

AI & Automation
AI-powered workflow automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Custom Fields with Formula support
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built in
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT