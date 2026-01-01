ClickUp
Ushur
AI-powered workflow automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Custom Fields with Formula support
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built in
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode