ClickUp
UseResponse
Ticket management with custom statuses
Unified dashboard for all work
Unlimited users on free plan
Paid plans start at $49 per agent monthly
Team collaboration tools
Forms for feedback collection
Goals linked to tasks
Product roadmap visualization available but not linked to execution
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
Self-service portal
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Assign Chat messages
Multichannel support
10+ channels including social media and messaging platforms
AI writing assistance
AI-powered chatbots for customer support
Automations
Triggers and workflows available on enterprise features
AI Notetaker for meetings
Multiple view types
Ticket views and dashboard available
Custom Fields
Customizable feedback forms available
Whiteboards
Custom Dashboards
Analytics dashboard with performance insights
Native time tracking
CRM integrations
RESTful API
Zoom integration
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces