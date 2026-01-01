The #1 UseResponse Alternative

UseResponse tickets support requests. ClickUp ships solutions.

ClickUp unites support tickets, feedback roadmaps, knowledge bases, and team chat so you resolve issues faster without juggling separate tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support teams need more than helpdesk software

ClickUp vs UseResponse

UseResponse charges per agent for basic features. ClickUp gives unlimited users, tasks, and collaboration tools on the Free plan.

UseResponse

  • Separate tools for tickets, chat, knowledge base, and feedback
  • $49 per agent monthly minimum for cloud hosting
  • Limited customization without custom development services
  • Basic automations require enterprise features
  • Roadmaps disconnected from execution workflows

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited users and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields track ticket data without rigid forms
  • Automations route tickets and update stakeholders
  • Goals link customer requests to product roadmaps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over UseResponse

ClickUp consolidates support workflows, feedback management, and team collaboration into one customizable workspace. Automate ticket routing, track customer requests with Custom Fields, and connect feedback directly to product roadmaps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

UseResponse

Support Management
Ticket management with custom statuses
Unified dashboard for all work
Unlimited users on free plan
Paid plans start at $49 per agent monthly
Team collaboration tools
Feedback & Ideas
Forms for feedback collection
Goals linked to tasks
Product roadmap visualization available but not linked to execution
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
Self-service portal
Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Assign Chat messages
Multichannel support
10+ channels including social media and messaging platforms
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI-powered chatbots for customer support
Automations
Triggers and workflows available on enterprise features
AI Notetaker for meetings
Views & Customization
Multiple view types
Ticket views and dashboard available
Custom Fields
Customizable feedback forms available
Whiteboards
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Analytics dashboard with performance insights
Native time tracking
Integrations
CRM integrations
RESTful API
Zoom integration
Offline & Mobile
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
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