The #1 User Evaluation Alternative

User Evaluation transcribes calls. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so research teams organize insights, track deliverables, and collaborate without juggling separate tools.
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ClickUp vs User Evaluation

User Evaluation transcribes and analyzes calls. ClickUp connects research insights to roadmaps, sprints, and shipped work.

User Evaluation

  • Focused on transcription and AI analysis only
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited collaboration beyond shared reports
  • Requires separate tools for execution and delivery
  • Constant internet connectivity required for core features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for research projects
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with User Evaluation?

User Evaluation excels at transcription and AI-powered research analysis. ClickUp connects those insights to execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking in one converged workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

User Evaluation

Transcription & Recording
Screen recording with Clip
AI-powered meeting notetaker
Multilingual transcription
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT