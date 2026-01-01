ClickUp
User Evaluation
Screen recording with Clip
AI-powered meeting notetaker
Multilingual transcription
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration